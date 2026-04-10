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Average rainfall in Dallas is lower than usual in April

Let's take a look at what prediction markets brought to you by Kalshi are saying about how much rain Dallas see this month.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
FILE VIDEO: The downpour overnight flooded streets in parts of Tarrant County, Texas, FOX 4 in Dallas reports. While the rain has begun to move out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, it was quite heavy early Thursday morning. 02:00

FILE VIDEO: Heavy rain leads to flooding, traffic troubles throughout Dallas area

FILE VIDEO: The downpour overnight flooded streets in parts of Tarrant County, Texas, FOX 4 in Dallas reports. While the rain has begun to move out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, it was quite heavy early Thursday morning.

DALLAS, Texas – How much rain will Dallas, Texas see this month? 

In April, Dallas on average sees 3.22 inches of rain. 

Just 10 days in, prediction markets are confident Dallas will crush its April rain average after a wet start to the month.

So far, 2.59 inches of rain have fallen in Dallas this April. 

Though there has already been a significant amount of rain for Dallas this month, the average rain total is lower than usual. 

The year-to-date rain departure in Dallas is -1.72 inches. In order to erase the departure, they need 4.94 inches of rain this month. 

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