Average rainfall in Dallas is lower than usual in April

DALLAS, Texas – How much rain will Dallas, Texas see this month?

In April, Dallas on average sees 3.22 inches of rain.

Just 10 days in, prediction markets are confident Dallas will crush its April rain average after a wet start to the month.

So far, 2.59 inches of rain have fallen in Dallas this April.

Though there has already been a significant amount of rain for Dallas this month, the average rain total is lower than usual.

The year-to-date rain departure in Dallas is -1.72 inches. In order to erase the departure, they need 4.94 inches of rain this month.