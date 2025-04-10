Easter tradition gets a makeover with dyed potatoes

YAKIMA, Wash. – Instead of the annual tradition of dyeing eggs in hues of pinks, yellows and blues, more families across the country may opt for alternatives due to costs and availability.

One increasingly popular option is dyeing potatoes instead of eggs, offering a cost-effective and edible twist to the springtime ritual.

Potatoes provide a sturdy canvas for decorating, and their skins are surprisingly receptive to the vibrant dyes.

Once decorated, the works of art can be hidden in backyards for hunts and even cooked afterward for a hearty meal.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen large eggs has surged above $6.20, while white potatoes remain below 90 cents per pound.

In the U.S., most potatoes are grown in Idaho and Washington, where the climate and soil conditions are ideal for the crop.

Potatoes thrive in cooler temperatures, where nighttime lows remain in the 50s and 60s and daytime highs stay under 80 degrees, but overly wet soil can increase the risk of decay and delay the sprouting process.

Potato farming is a labor-intensive, year-round effort, with most harvests taking place between July and October.

The Washington State Potato Commission says Reds, Yellows and Russets are great variations that can resemble eggs once decorated.

The process of dyeing potatoes is rather simple and closely mirrors the process of using traditional eggs.

Potato experts suggest that the vegetables should be washed and thoroughly dried before dyeing.

Some spuds may require gentle scrubbing to remove dirt or small sprouts ahead of the decorating process.

Once clean, the potatoes can be submerged in bowls or plastic bags with water and food coloring for five to ten minutes.

Unlike dyed eggs, which are often discarded after a hunt, decorated potatoes can be reused in the kitchen in various recipes.

Historians believe that the inclusion of eggs in the Christian holiday may have started in Mesopotamia before being adopted by churches across Europe.

Eggs are said to represent new life and rebirth and came well before modern traditions such as the Easter Bunny and other seasonal decorations.

In 2025, the Easter holiday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, falls on Sunday, April 20.