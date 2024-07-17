86 people rescued from Arkansas nursing home amid Flash Flood Emergency as 11 inches of rain fall

YELLVILLE, Ark. – A Flash Flood Emergency was declared in a northern Arkansas town Wednesday as torrential rains led to rushing waters pouring into homes and prompting urgent evacuations.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

As much as 11 inches of rain fell near Yellville in central Marion County, leading to numerous washed-out bridges and ongoing water rescues by local law enforcement.

Marion County Sheriff Gregg Alexander confirmed to FOX Weather that 86 people were evacuated from the Creekside Nursing Home in Yellville. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Alexander said that water was in the building and there was about 4 feet of standing water around the nursing home at the height of the flooding.

"The whole town of Yellville is flooded," said Adam Stewart in a video shared with FOX Weather. "Pretty bad out here right now."

The area, currently under a Flash Flood Emergency until 10:15 a.m. CT, was hit by two tornadoes back on May 26, the FOX Forecast Center notes.

Due to the flooding, Marion County offices will remain closed Wednesday, and all court activities are canceled.

Refresh this page for further updates on this developing situation.