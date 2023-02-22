Caught on dashcam: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on a Wyoming highway

RAWLINS, Wyo. – A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper is lucky to be alive after a semi nearly hit him on a busy highway.

The trooper's car was blocking the left lane of Interstate 80 when the trooper appears to be checking on an incident in the highway's median.

Dashcam footage shows the trooper looking up just in time, scrambling for traction and out of the path of the incoming truck.

On the left, several other crews also run away from the equipment on the side of the road.

"Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives to this out-of-control vehicle," wrote the WHP on Facebook. "Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift."

Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, they pleaded in the post.