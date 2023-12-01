5th body pulled from debris of Alaska landslide

WRANGELL, Alaska – The death toll from a landslide that buried homes and a highway outside of Wrangell, Alaska, last month has risen to five after officials said crews recovered the body of a 65-year-old man from the debris.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said the landslide south of Wrangell occurred without warning Nov. 20 and was approximately 450 feet wide when it impacted residences along the Zimovia Highway.

At least one person is still thought to be missing after multiple agencies performed an extensive search of the debris.

"12-year-old Derek Heller is still missing," Alaska DPS said Friday. "Search and rescue volunteers and a scent detection K9 team continue with reactive searching as any new information or evidence leads to a specific search area."

Searchers have concentrated efforts along a nearby waterway, where large amounts of debris ended up after covering the highway.

First responders said three homes were believed to have been destroyed during the sudden flow of rocks and trees along the mountainous terrain.

Heavy precipitation from an atmospheric river event was reported over southeastern Alaska in the days before the landslide in Wrangell, which also triggered additional events in Hydaburg, Ketchikan and Klawock.

Dump trucks continue to carefully remove mud and other debris that accumulated around the main thoroughfare as specialists with Alaska’s Department of Transportation develop plans to repair the infrastructure.

Recent rainfall was said not to have hindered search and rescue efforts or debris removal.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for Wrangell during the immediate aftermath of the event.

Landslides are considered common in southeastern Alaska, and the U.S. Forest Service has documented thousands of occurrences.