Mother dies in fall while hiking with her children at Massachusetts state park

The woman was hiking in the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts with three of her children and other family members when she fell about 50-75 feet, according to the Sutton Police Department.

SUTTON, Mass. -- A 49-year-old mother was killed in a fall while visiting a state park with her children on Wednesday.

The woman was hiking in the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts with three of her children and other family members when she fell about 50-75 feet, according to the Sutton Police Department.

There were several others who worked in the medical profession hiking nearby who rushed to her aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation remains under way, but police believe it appears to have been an accident. The woman's name has not been released.
 

