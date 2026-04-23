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How much rain will Chicago see by the end of April?

Let’s see what the prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about the potential rainfall totals across Chicago for the month of April.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Temperatures are rising across the Midwest, but how hot will the city of Chicago get? Let’s take a look at what forecasts say: This segment is sponsored by Kalshi. 01:19

Midwest temperatures heating up as above average temperatures reach Chicago

Temperatures are rising across the Midwest, but how hot will the city of Chicago get? Let’s take a look at what forecasts say: This segment is sponsored by Kalshi.

CHICAGO, Ill.— While temperatures in Chicago are climbing above average, rain is expected tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through.

After the system moves through, conditions are expected to dry out. 

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about Chicago’s rainfall totals for April:

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So far, in April, the Windy City has seen 4.33 inches of rain

When it comes to rain in Chicago, the wettest April in history came in 1947 when the city saw 8.33 inches, according to the FOX Forecast Center

On the other side of the record books, the driest April in Chicago's history came in 1971. That year, only 0.45 inches fell in the month. 

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