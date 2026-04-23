How much rain will Chicago see by the end of April?

CHICAGO, Ill.— While temperatures in Chicago are climbing above average, rain is expected tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through.

After the system moves through, conditions are expected to dry out.

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about Chicago’s rainfall totals for April:

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So far, in April, the Windy City has seen 4.33 inches of rain.

When it comes to rain in Chicago, the wettest April in history came in 1947 when the city saw 8.33 inches, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

On the other side of the record books, the driest April in Chicago's history came in 1971. That year, only 0.45 inches fell in the month.