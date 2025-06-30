Search
1 injured after wind turbine blade crashes on Maryland highway

The Maryland State Police said that one person had to be transported by ambulance to the Meritus Medical Center for further evaluation.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – The blade of a wind turbine fell on a busy Maryland highway early Monday morning.

According to officials, a truck was carrying a wind turbine on Interstate 70 before one of the blades suddenly detached, crashing down and blocking both directions of the highway.

Blade of wind turbine crashes down on Maryland highway.

(MD State Highway Administration)

The Maryland State Police said that one person had to be transported by ambulance to the Meritus Medical Center for further evaluation.

Drivers experienced significant delays throughout the morning.

