Rescues underway in western Alaska after Typhoon Halong remnants blast 100 mph winds, floods coastal villages

Heavy rain and hurricane-force wind gusts are causing damaging flooding in Western Alaska on Sunday, prompting rescues as the remnants of Typhoon Halong continue to impact coastal areas.

A powerful coastal storm produced by the remnants of Typhoon Halong moved into the Bering Sea on Sunday, packing hurricane-force wind gusts, big waves and major coastal flooding for the Kuskokwim Delta and communities south of the Bering Strait.

Flooding is already ongoing, according to local storm reports. Alaska Public Media reports some residents in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities are unaccounted for or trapped in their homes due to high water.

Photos shared by the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management show dozens of homes surrounded by flooding.

Flooding from storm surge has been ongoing since last week. The Kotzebue Sound Tide Gauge surpassed major flood stage on Thursday, reaching 6.71 feet, more than 5 feet above normal levels.

Alaska’s State Emergency Operations Center was activated after significant storm surge led to widespread flooding. The U.S. Coast Guard was deployed to Kipnuk and Kwigillingok to assist with search and rescue.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy expanded the state disaster declaration on Sunday to include Yupitt, Pribilof Island and Lower Kuskokwim Regional Education Attendance Areas.

The American Red Cross said it is responding after the coastal storm caused damage in the villages of Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, Bethel, Kotzebue and Nome.

The storm prompted High Wind Warnings for the Nunivak Island and Kuskokwim Delta Coast, where winds between 70 and 90 mph are forecast. For interior Kuskokwim Delta, winds up to 75 mph are possible.

Parts of Western Alaska have faced 60 mph sustained winds with a recorded 100 mph gust on Sunday.

This powerful storm is forecast to continue to cause flooding into Monday. The Kuskokwim River remains under a Flood Advisory through Monday morning.