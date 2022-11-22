Watch: Live look at Thanksgiving travel across America

Airports across America are bustling this week with Thanksgiving travelers as more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. are expected to fly over the holiday.

With the 2022 holiday travel season underway, FOX Weather is tracking activity at airports and major highways across the country.

THANKSGIVING WEATHER FORECAST 2022: STORM COULD BRING RAIN, SNOW TO MILLIONS THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Watch live views from around the U.S. and see real-time flight delay and cancellation data from FlightAware.com in the video player above.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a weak storm system out of the Pacific Northwest, expected to strengthen and arrive in the Midwest on Thanksgiving Day. The potential storm on Thanksgiving and Black Friday could equal delays and cancellations for airline travelers.

A majority of those flight delays and cancellations will happen for those flying home the day after Thanksgiving or anytime this weekend.

Remember, bad weather doesn't necessarily have to be near the airport to cause delayed or canceled flights. Weather across the U.S. can have a ripple effect on airlines. Even airports hundreds of miles away from the nearest snowfall or storm could be impacted.

WEATHER’S IMPACT ON AIRLINES: WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Stay up to date on the latest forecast and flight delays with the FOX Weather app and on FOXWeather.com.