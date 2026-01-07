Watch: First responders perform swift water rescue, save two men and dog from river

HESPERIA, Calif. – Two men were left stranded after they tried to rescue a dog across a fast-moving river on Monday night in Hesperia, California.

San Bernardino County Fire crews responded to a swift water rescue call on the Fork Mojave River. When units arrived, they found two adult males and a dog on the opposite side of the river.

The two men had crossed the river to reach a dog that was trapped in a canyon and cut off by the fast-moving river.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the river was very cold and nighttime had already fallen, creating hazardous conditions.

The two men called 911 for assistance after reaching the dog and found themselves stranded and unable to safely cross back through the river due to the current and not having safety equipment.

"Our Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, along with four fire engines, one ambulance, and one battalion chief, one robotic unit (drone), and one safety officer, responded to the scene," according to San Bernardino County Fire. "USAR personnel are trained to handle a variety of rescue situations. The USAR personnel become a swift water rescue team when called upon and had recently completed rescue boat refresher training in November."

The swift water team was dressed in specialized gear and deployed an inflatable rescue boat to safely reach the men and dog. All three were transported across the river without injury.

San Bernardino County Fire reminds people that fast-moving rivers are dangerous even in shallow water, and they should call 911 if they encounter an animal or person stranded in moving water instead of attempting a rescue on their own.