Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Virginia man jailed after illegally harvesting medicinal plant from national park

Cody Brummett recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully digging over 300 ginseng plants within the national park's boundaries, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Karkonosze National Park is closed in Poland due to excessive rainfall causing flooding. The park urged visitors to cancel their trips because of the flooding. 

Flooding closes trails at Karkonosze National Park in Poland

Karkonosze National Park is closed in Poland due to excessive rainfall causing flooding. The park urged visitors to cancel their trips because of the flooding. 

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. – A Virginia man was given a hefty fine and jail time after he stole medicinal stress-relief plants from Kentucky's Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

Cody Brummett recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully digging over 300 ginseng plants within the national park's boundaries, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Ginseng is for sale at a market in Qingdao, China, on October 3, 2024.

Ginseng is for sale at a market in Qingdao, China, on October 3, 2024.

(Costfoto / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that ginseng root harvesting is illegal on all National Park Service land and most state lands. 

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK GEARS UP FOR SUMMER SEASON BY OPENING ENTRANCES

As a result, Brummett was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $6,240.25 in restitution to the National Park Service. 

Workers follow behind machinery to pick up yellow ginseng from plows in Zhangye, China, on October 30, 2024.

Workers follow behind machinery to pick up yellow ginseng from plows in Zhangye, China, on October 30, 2024.

(Costfoto / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

"Our national parks and the resources within, like Ginseng, are natural resources maintained for the benefit of all our citizens and not forms of currency to be poached and sold-off for profit," acting United States Attorney Zachary T. Lee said in a press release.

Tags
Loading...