Watch: Basketball hoop goes for a fast break during powerful thunderstorm

MELBOURNE, Victoria - Video taken by an Australian home’s security camera showed a basketball hoop taking a stroll during powerful winds Tuesday outside of Melbourne.

The incident unfolded outside Amanda Beattie’s home during one of the latest rounds of storms to impact the southeastern coast.

The county’s Bureau of Meteorology warned of flooding downpours along the southern coast and issued a severe thunderstorm alert as the storms moved through Victoria with damaging winds.

"I received a call while at work from my son saying that the basketball ring was in the middle of the road. I then checked our home security cameras to see how it got there," Beattie told Storyful.

Once the dangerous winds passed, the family likely just rolled the portable basketball goal back to its spot on the driveway.

Not all Aussies were as fortunate as the Beattie family, as the Australian Energy Market Operator reported at least 530,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storms.

In a statement from AEMO, operators said most properties had their utilities restored within 24 hours after the severe weather, but in some cases, it could take a week to restore electricity to all of the storm victims.

"It’s estimated that strong winds and fallen trees have damaged hundreds of powerlines and power poles. Network crews continue to endure challenging weather conditions, falling trees and access issues to repair damaged powerlines and critical energy infrastructure," AEMO stated.

During El Niño events, the continent usually sees hotter and drier weather during the summer, but it has been anything but for parts of the country Down Under.

Rounds of rainfall, including heavy storms, have impacted portions of the southern and eastern coasts.

The Insurance Council of Australia estimated storms around Christmas and New Year's and the impacts from ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper produced damage of at least $500 million in U.S. currency.

Meteorological summer in the Southern Hemisphere runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February.