Watch: Additional chilling footage of Titan submersible wreckage revealed as hearing continues

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – More footage has been released during the ongoing investigation into the Titan submersible disaster, revealing chilling details about the wreckage.

The newly publicly issued video Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard shows views from a camera mounted on a remotely operated vehicle that took part in the search for the 22-foot sub that imploded on June 22, 2023, several hundred miles off the coast of Canada. Images of the mangled remains of OceanGate's vessel could be seen scattered across the ocean floor, with dozens of cables poking out.

The footage also reveals the fragmented remains of the aft dome and ring, as well as remnants of the pressure hull and carbon fiber debris, offering conclusive evidence and a grim glimpse into the catastrophic implosion that claimed the lives of all five passengers on board.

MISSING TITANIC TOURIST SUBMERSIBLE DEBRIS FIELD FOUND ON SEA FLOOR AFTER DAYS OF SEARCHING

The victims included Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate; British businessman Hamish Harding; British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. They were attempting to dive to the Titanic, which rests approximately 12,500 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. The legendary ocean liner sank in 1912 after striking an iceberg during its maiden voyage, claiming the lives of over 1,500 people.

WATCH: FIRST FOOTAGE OF TITAN SUBMERSIBLE WRECKAGE REVEALED AS NEW EVIDENCE EMERGES DURING HEARING

This is the second video released this week to support expert testimony being given at a hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina, investigating what caused the implosion. The public hearing began Tuesday as 24 witnesses are scheduled to testify over an estimated two-week period.

The videos were captured just four days after the catastrophic incident during a multinational effort to find the sub. Officials said the sub's debris seen in the videos was located near the bow of the Titanic's final resting place, about 2.5 miles below the ocean's surface.

The videos do not show any identifiable human remains.

Titan submersible's doomed journey seen in new visual recreation

In addition, a new visual recreation of Titan's ill-fated journey was released by the Coast Guard. The model animation shows the Polar Prince, the ship that launched Titan, departing from Newfoundland, Canada, on June 16, 2023, and traveling approximately 400 nautical miles to the location of the Titanic wreck, where it arrived two days later.

The recreation then shows Titan being released and beginning its descent to the wreck site while the crew on board exchange text messages with the Polar Prince.

A message sent from the Titan at 10:12 a.m. read "lost system (and) chat settings" before another at 10:14 a.m. saying, "All good here." The last message sent by the Titan at 10:47 a.m. read "dropped two wts (weights)."

Communication and tracking of the Titan were lost moments later, one hour and 45 minutes into its descent.