Watch: Coast Guard airlifts pregnant woman from Disney cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A pregnant woman experienced health complications while aboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean near Puerto Rico and medevaced by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

The 35-year-old U.S. citizen rescued at sea Monday morning experienced health complications and required a higher level of medical care ashore, Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan said. The cruise ship was traveling 180 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Upon arrival, a rescue swimmer was deployed by a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to the cruise ship. The swimmer prepared a rescue basket and litter to safely hoist the patient and cruise ship doctor aboard the aircraft.

"Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required," Lt. Cmdr. Todd Stephens said. "This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter."

After landing at the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, local emergency personnel were waiting and rushed the woman to Centro Medico Hospital. Her condition following the rescue was not reported.