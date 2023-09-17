Upper Midwest, Great Lakes to get final taste of summer heat by midweek

CHICAGO -- It's the tale of two seasons this week across much of the U.S., with cooler temperatures coming to the West while the Midwest and Plains heat up, creating opposite forecasts for the northern tier.

In the Northern Plains, temperatures started slightly below average over the weekend. But starting Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will shift into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Winds around the ridge will shift warm southerly winds back into the region, allowing temperatures to begin to warm across the Plains and bringing the final grasp of summer.

Omaha is forecast to see a high temperature near 90 degrees on Tuesday and Minneapolis will reach the mid-80s by Wednesday.

"Eventually, it's (warm) all across the Upper Midwest and really spreading out; areas like Chicago will get a last little taste of summer as we head into Wednesday," FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis said.

High temperatures in the 80s and even low 90s are possible from the Dakotas to Ohio. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will approach 90 on Tuesday as the heat builds.

Cities including Columbus and Minneapolis could see highs in the low 80s from midweek through Saturday.

Chicago will stay slightly cooler, but not by much. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 70s from Wednesday into the weekend for the Windy City.

The FOX Forecast Center said it's not uncommon for temperatures to fluctuate as the seasons change. Models suggest these warm temperatures will continue across the region into the weekend.

Cooler weather intrudes into the West

Meanwhile, autumn is coming right on time farther to the west, where the season's first fall storm will not only bring days of soaking rains but a distinct autumn chill. Low temperatures across the Northern Rockies and inland Pacific Northwest will drop into the 40s by the weekend – even 30s in the higher elevations with a risk of snow to the tallest mountain peaks.