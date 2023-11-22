Watch: Multiple towering waterspouts form off Italy's Campania coast

SALERNO, Italy – Severe thunderstorms produced multiple waterspouts on Tuesday and were seen towering off Italy's Almafi Coast and the Campania region.

The waterspout in the video above recorded off the coastal Campania region was one of three reported on Tuesday, according to Italian weather news service Metero.it.

A waterspout formed off the Amalfi Coast on Tuesday afternoon in the sea before colliding with a cliff, reports Metero.it.

A second waterspout of the day formed in the water off the port city of Salerno. The powerful, towering vortex can be seen spinning toward the coastal community.

There were no reports of injuries or boats being damaged by the waterspouts.

The Italian Air Force Department of Meteorology is again forecasting stormy conditions across Italy's coastal regions on Wednesday fueled by strong north-eastern winds.

Intense storms are expected to continue through Thursday.

Waterspout vs. tornado

The waterspout seen in the video above may give off funnel-like characteristics of a tornado but is formed through a different process.

There are two types of waterspouts, "fair weather" and "tornadic waterspouts."

Tornadoes are produced from the cold downdrafts inside supercell thunderstorms over land. A tornadic waterspout forms in strong thunderstorms at sea and can be dangerous. Fair weather waterspouts develop at the surface over open water associated with warm water temperatures and high humidity.