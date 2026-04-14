Spring snow and low temperatures target Denver after expected Thursday warmup

DENVER – Ahead of a cold front expected to bring snow and drop temperatures to near freezing in Denver—before rebounding into the mid-70s—the Mile High City is hovering in the 40s on Tuesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Thursday's expected high temperature in Denver is up to 75 degrees with a low temperature of 36 degrees, as an area of low pressure will pull cool air from Canada and set the stage for snow into Friday and Saturday.

Ahead of the upcoming Spring snow event, let's take a look at what the prediction markets are saying about Tuesday's low temperature in the Mile High City.

According to a climate report from the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder office, the average temperature on Tuesday in Denver is 48 degrees, just one degree off the average temperature.

Prediction markets have hovered around the 40 degree mark for Tuesday's low temperature.