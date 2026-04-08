Spring chill invades major cities in the Northeast with winter-like temperatures

Not so fast! After a promising spell of warmer weather, a widespread spring chill has invaded the Northeast, dropping temperatures across the region's major cities on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

A blast of cold air is expected to impact more than 10 million people through the early morning hours on Thursday. Across the region, temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees below average, with Wednesday likely being the coldest day. Considering frigid wind chills, interior portions of the Northeast may struggle to rise out of the 20s.

Well into spring, major cities across the region—including New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston—have been enjoying warm, sunny days, so hopefully winter coats haven’t been packed away for good just yet.

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying for the lowest temperature in these three major Northeast cities on Thursday.

Trading for Thursdays' temperature lows have spiked up and down throughout the day but one thing is for sure: it's going to be chilly yet again in the Big Apple.

In Philadelphia, prediction markets for Thursday's low temperature call for a slightly more chilly day compared to New York City.

Of the three major cities in the Northeast, prediction market trades forecast the most frigid temperatures in Boston.

Across the Northeast on Thursday, temperatures will be coldest in the morning and continue to warm throughout the day.

After this brief cold snap, temperatures will increase across the region into Friday and through the weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.