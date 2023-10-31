Southern California's Highland Fire destroys structures, forces evacuations as it explodes to 1,200 acres

AGUANGA, Calif. – A large wildfire in Southern California has destroyed multiple structures and forced evacuations in Riverside County as it rapidly spreads.

The Highland Fire broke out Monday afternoon near Highlands and Aguanga Ranchos roads, the Riverside County Fire Department said. As of the latest update, the fire is currently mapped at 1,219 acres and is 0% contained.

More than 300 firefighters are working to put out the fire that's destroyed at least three structures and damaged six others as of Monday evening, Cal Fire officials reported.

Due to the fire, evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in parts of Aguanga, some 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles or 75 miles northeast of San Diego.





The National Weather Service downgraded the High Wind Warning issued for Riverside County on Monday to a Wind Advisory. It will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for certain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the Santa Ana winds. The warning will be in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A care and reception center has opened at Great Oak High School in Temecula. Additionally, a shelter for large animals is available in San Jacinto.