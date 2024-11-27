See it: Seoul's worst November snowstorm in over 100 years causes deadly havoc in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – A deadly and historic November snowstorm paralyzed parts of South Korea on Wednesday, as heavy snow warnings led to widespread power outages and flight cancellations.

Seoul's first snowfall of the season shattered a century-old record. The sudden temperature drop overnight transformed rain into heavy snow, accumulating over 6 inches in the capital city by 11 p.m. local time, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Other surrounding metropolitan areas of Yongin-dong (13.4 inches), Baekam (13.1), Suwon (11.5) and Incheon (7.6) also saw large snow totals as reported by the KMA.

According to Reuters, this marked the heaviest November snowfall since records began in 1907. The previous record was 4.9 inches set on Nov. 28, 1972.

The extreme winter weather conditions led to widespread disruptions, including the deaths of at least two people in traffic accidents on highways east of Seoul, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Additionally, falling debris from buildings and construction sites, exacerbated by strong winds, injured pedestrians in the city.

Due to the strong winds, over 200 domestic flights were canceled or delayed, affecting airports nationwide. Additionally, at least 70 ferry services to islands were suspended, Reuters reported.

Over 170 households in Seoul's Seongbuk district lost power due to fallen trees, likely caused by the weight of heavy snow, Korea Electric Power Corp. told local media.

As more snow is forecast for the coming days, authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and take precautions.

The KMA has issued a weather warning, forecasting up to an inch or more of heavy, wet snow per hour through Thursday morning, primarily affecting the central region and some southern inland areas.

Due to the snow's high moisture content, the weather agency warned of additional potential damage to infrastructure and property.