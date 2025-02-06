Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Snow blankets Seattle area as winter storm moves through Pacific Northwest

The National Weather Service in Seattle received reports of more than 2 inches within the metro region. Meanwhile, higher snow totals of up to 4 inches were recorded in Monroe and Mukilteo.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Snow falling in Northwest Washington during a Winter Weather Advisory on Thursday, Feb. 6. 

Peaceful snow falling in northwest Washington

Snow falling in Northwest Washington during a Winter Weather Advisory on Thursday, Feb. 6. 

SEATTLE – A winter storm covered parts of Seattle in a blanket of snow by Thursday morning, creating a messy morning commute, shuttering schools and knocking out power to thousands. 

The winter weather system moved into the region on Wednesday night with a bang over the Puget Sound area, where the image below captured a lightning strike on Vashon Island.

A lightning strike and storm clouds over the Puget Sound in Washington on Feb. 5, 2025.

A lightning strike and storm clouds over the Puget Sound in Washington on Feb. 5, 2025. 

(PACIFIC NW WEATHER WATCH / YOUTUBE)

The National Weather Service in Seattle received reports of more than 2 inches within the metro region. Meanwhile, higher snow totals of up to 4 inches were recorded in Monroe and Mukilteo.

More than 25,000 customers in Washington were without power Thursday morning.

THIRD PACIFIC STORM TO SLAM CALIFORNIA THIS WEEK WITH HEAVY RAIN, MUDSLIDES

FOX 13 Seattle reports dozens of schools were closed across western Washington due to the storm. That did not include Seattle Public Schools, which instead moved students to remote learning due to the snow and hazardous road conditions.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews have been busy clearing crashes and stuck vehicles.

Near Woodinville, where 3 to 4 inches were recorded, a WSDOT incident response team gave the vehicle below a push to get it moving along State Route 522.

A Washington Department of Transportation truck pushes a stuck vehicle off SR 522 near Woodville, Washington during a winter storm on Feb. 5, 2025. 

Washington road crews clear stuck vehicles during winter storm

A Washington Department of Transportation truck pushes a stuck vehicle off SR 522 near Woodville, Washington during a winter storm on Feb. 5, 2025. 

West of Seattle in Kitsap County, busy SR-16 was closed for a while on Thursday morning due to a semi truck that slid into a ditch.

"If you can stay home please do there are cars everywhere in ditches," said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol.

North of Seattle, the fresh snow was enough to cover about ¾ of a grande Starbucks coffee cup. 

The snow covered about 3/4 of a grande Starbucks cup outside of the Seattle metro area on Feb. 6, 2025.

The snow covered about 3/4 of a grande Starbucks cup outside of the Seattle metro area on Feb. 6, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

The rare snow day also inspired a young Seattle Kraken fan to practice her hockey stick work. 

A Seattle Kraken fan works on her stick work in the fresh snow on Feb. 6, 2025.

A Seattle Kraken fan works on her stick work in the fresh snow on Feb. 6, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning with an additional inch of snow possible across northwest and west central Washington.

Tags
Loading...