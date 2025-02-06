Snow blankets Seattle area as winter storm moves through Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE – A winter storm covered parts of Seattle in a blanket of snow by Thursday morning, creating a messy morning commute, shuttering schools and knocking out power to thousands.

The winter weather system moved into the region on Wednesday night with a bang over the Puget Sound area, where the image below captured a lightning strike on Vashon Island.

The National Weather Service in Seattle received reports of more than 2 inches within the metro region. Meanwhile, higher snow totals of up to 4 inches were recorded in Monroe and Mukilteo.

More than 25,000 customers in Washington were without power Thursday morning.

FOX 13 Seattle reports dozens of schools were closed across western Washington due to the storm. That did not include Seattle Public Schools, which instead moved students to remote learning due to the snow and hazardous road conditions.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews have been busy clearing crashes and stuck vehicles.

Near Woodinville, where 3 to 4 inches were recorded, a WSDOT incident response team gave the vehicle below a push to get it moving along State Route 522.

West of Seattle in Kitsap County, busy SR-16 was closed for a while on Thursday morning due to a semi truck that slid into a ditch.

"If you can stay home please do there are cars everywhere in ditches," said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol.

North of Seattle, the fresh snow was enough to cover about ¾ of a grande Starbucks coffee cup.

The rare snow day also inspired a young Seattle Kraken fan to practice her hockey stick work.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning with an additional inch of snow possible across northwest and west central Washington.