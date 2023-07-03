Flooding wreaks havoc over July 4th weekend in Chicago, upstate New York

A slow-moving weather system moved across the Midwest Sunday, dropping heavy rains and flooding areas in Chicagoland and upstate New York as people tried to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend.

The weather system created havoc in Chicago and the surrounding areas disrupting traffic, delaying NASCAR weekend events and drenching people across Illinois.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Chicago said early rainfall reports indicated widespread rain between 3 to 7 inches in central Cook County, with some totals as high as 8 inches.

According to the NWS, the worst flooding happened on Chicago's west and southwest sides and near the west and southwest suburbs.

Chicago-O'Hare International Airport received 3.35 inches on Sunday, surpassing the city's previous daily record of just over 2 inches in 1982. Chicago-Midway International Airport saw 4.68 inches of rain.

Rain delayed races during Chicago's NASCAR Weekend, but fans held out through the pouring rain.

Flash flooding closed parts of Interstate 290 and Interstate 55 on Sunday, and rising water halted Chicago Transit Authority service, disrupting multiple routes.

Video inside the FOX 32 Chicago newsroom shows water pouring in, sending staff scrambling to move equipment.

New York campground inundated with floodwater

Heavy rainfall caused an emergency in upstate New York over the weekend near the Canadian border.

Photos taken near Ellenburg, New York, show a flooded neighborhood with fast-moving water covering campers and RVs at Blue Haven Campground and Resort.

During the flooding event, a Flash Flood Warning was in place for northern New York.

According to the National Weather Service, Clinton County, New York, saw 3 to 5 inches of rainfall Saturday night, prompting Flood Watches along the Great Chazy River.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking more showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday that will continue to cause creeks and rivers to swell.