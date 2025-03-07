Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

See it: Man rescued after nearly 22 hours trapped in mangled truck with dog

The wreckage was discovered off the side of the road about 10 a.m. by a passing motorist who, unsure if anyone was inside, promptly called 911, deputies reported. Responding law enforcement found the pickup about 30 feet down a hillside north of Calpine.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A dramatic rescue unfolded in San Bernardino County, California, after a 15-year-old hiker became trapped between two massive boulders, plunging 30 feet into a narrow crevice. FOX Weather is joined by Ryan Wonders from the San Bernardino County Fire Department to give an inside look at this harrowing rescue.

FILE – Crews use drones to rescue teen wedged between boulders in California

A dramatic rescue unfolded in San Bernardino County, California, after a 15-year-old hiker became trapped between two massive boulders, plunging 30 feet into a narrow crevice. FOX Weather is joined by Ryan Wonders from the San Bernardino County Fire Department to give an inside look at this harrowing rescue.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. – A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a wrecked truck deep in a secluded California forest.

Rescuers freed the 36-year-old Calpine resident, whose name has not been released, Wednesday after he spent nearly 22 hours trapped on State Route 89, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.

A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.

(California Highway Patrol)

The wreckage was discovered off the side of the road about 10 a.m. by a passing motorist who, unsure if anyone was inside, promptly called 911, deputies reported. Responding law enforcement found the pickup about 30 feet down a hillside north of Calpine.

A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.

A passing motorist found the wreckage off the road and, unsure if anyone was inside, notified the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

(California Highway Patrol)

The driver told first responders that he had crashed the previous day about 2 p.m. after he simply lost focus and drove off the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.
    Image 1 of 4

    A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest. (Sierra County Sheriff's Office)

  • A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.
    Image 2 of 4

    A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest. (California Highway Patrol)

  • A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.
    Image 3 of 4

    A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest. (California Highway Patrol)

  • A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.
    Image 4 of 4

    A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest. (Sierra County Sheriff's Office)

"After nearly an hour of meticulous work by local responders, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with moderate injuries," the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said.

The dog appeared to be unharmed and was taken in by a friend of the driver, deputies said.

A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a mangled truck deep within a secluded California forest.

Rescuers freed the 36-year-old Calpine resident on Wednesday after he spent nearly 22 hours trapped on State Route 89 in Sierra County, California.

(Sierra County Sheriff's Office)

"Please remember the responsibility we all have to each other when operating these rolling hunks of metal," the California Highway Patrol said.

Tags
Loading...