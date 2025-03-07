See it: Man rescued after nearly 22 hours trapped in mangled truck with dog

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. – A man and his dog are counting their blessings after enduring a nearly day-long ordeal trapped in a wrecked truck deep in a secluded California forest.

Rescuers freed the 36-year-old Calpine resident, whose name has not been released, Wednesday after he spent nearly 22 hours trapped on State Route 89, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The wreckage was discovered off the side of the road about 10 a.m. by a passing motorist who, unsure if anyone was inside, promptly called 911, deputies reported. Responding law enforcement found the pickup about 30 feet down a hillside north of Calpine.

The driver told first responders that he had crashed the previous day about 2 p.m. after he simply lost focus and drove off the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"After nearly an hour of meticulous work by local responders, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with moderate injuries," the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said.

The dog appeared to be unharmed and was taken in by a friend of the driver, deputies said.

"Please remember the responsibility we all have to each other when operating these rolling hunks of metal," the California Highway Patrol said.