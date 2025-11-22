Search
Shaking reported in Anchorage after magnitude 4.9 earthquake in Alaska

Weak shaking was reported around the area and in Anchorage, according to the USGS.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
BELUGA, Alaska– A magnitude 4.9 earthquake roughly six miles from Beluga, Alaska, on Saturday morning caused shaking in Anchorage

The earthquake happened at about 6:38 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake was reported to be 38 miles deep.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake in Alaska
(FOX Weather)

 

Weak shaking was reported around the area and in Anchorage, according to the USGS. 

Anchorage is roughly 70 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake. 

It's unclear if the earthquake caused any damage in Beluga, which has a population of roughly 20 people, according to the USGS, or Anchorage. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

