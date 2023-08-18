Severe storms blast the Northeast as suspected tornado damage litters neighborhoods near Boston

Multiple rounds of storms are hitting the Northeast, causing ongoing storm clusters from northern New York to southern New England on Friday.

During the morning to early afternoon rounds, damaging wind gusts and a few Tornado Warnings were reported. Later Friday afternoon, an isolated threat is expected along a cold front.



A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

According to storm chaser @tornadicwonder on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, he has never been genuinely scared of a storm that moved over Bayville, New York, early Friday morning.

"Whatever that was that just went over me was the first," he said.

In Brockton, Massachusets, Tony Santos captured some damage after thunderstorms brought wind and lightning to the area.

In the wake of the early-day storms, redevelopment along and ahead of the cold front will be possible during the afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said. Coverage and intensity of storms associated with the cold front remain uncertain, with storms potentially struggling to mature due to generally weak instability and some mid-level dry air overspreading the region.

A few strong to locally severe storms will be possible within the area, with a threat of locally damaging gusts and small to marginally severe hail.

Those living in and around the Boston area have been placed within the level 1 out of 5 severe risk zone by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

