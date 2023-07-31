Severe storms rock Missouri with 70 mph winds, leaving thousands without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Damaging winds ripped through southern Missouri on Sunday, causing widespread damage and knocking out power for more than 38,000 customers.

Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings were in place Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms rolled through Missouri packing powerful winds that toppled trees and covered roads in branches.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The National Weather Service in Springfield received reports of wind gusts over 70 mph in Table Rock and 60 to 70 mph winds from Springfield to Branson.

Early on Monday, more than 38,000 in Missouri were without power a day after the storms.

Power company Cities Utilities said the outages were widespread, and crews were working to remove trees that knocked down lines and power poles.

"This is a large-scale event," the company tweeted, sharing photos of some of the damages.

Severe weather returns this week

More rounds of potentially severe weather are on tap for the Central U.S. this week, including in St. Louis and Springfield.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail and heavy rains will be the main concerns going into Monday night.

Heading into midweek widespread rainfall up to 2 inches could create localized flash flooding for St. Louis and Paducah, Kentucky.

The rain will benefit areas in Missouri under extreme drought conditions. Most of the Show Me State remains in drought from abnormally dry to extreme drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor.