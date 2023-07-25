Severe storms rock northern Italy as wildfires and record temps scorch the south

MILAN, Italy-- Italian fire and rescue crews continue to remove trees and debris from severe thunderstorms that rocked northern Italy on Monday as a record heat wave fuels wildfires to the south.

An area of low pressure from off the Atlantic Ocean moved across central Europe, bringing severe weather to Northern Italy, including Tuscany.

Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s National Fire and Rescue Service, said it received more than 400 damage reports from wind and flooding in Milano and Monza.

A 16-year-old was injured when a tree fell, according to Vigili del Fuoco. Reuters reports two women were killed during the storms.

Widespread wind and storm damage was reported across Treviso, Verona, Belluno, Vicenza and Padova provinces.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Heavy rain caused flooding in the streets of Milan, and downed trees came crashing down on cars and homes.

More thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday over large parts of Lombardy and Veneto. The Italian Civil Protection Department issued a yellow alert based on the forecast.

Blazing temperatures in Southern Italy

With severe weather in the north, Italian firefighters are battling wildfires during a historic heat wave to the south.

CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE CONTINUES BILLOWING INTO THE UPPER MIDWEST, GREAT LAKES

According to the Department of Civil Protection, there are 19 fires in the south needing intervention from Italy's air fleet, including in Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia.

The forecasted heatwave continues with high temperatures up to 118 degrees (48 degrees Celsius) in Sicily. Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Sicily, threatening homes, and prompting evacuations.

Wildfires temporarily closed the Palermo Airport in the capital city of the island of Sicily.

HEAT KILLS MORE AMERICANS THAN FLOODING, TORNADOES, HURRICANES OR LIGHTNING

Meteorologists at the Astronomical Observatory of Palermo recorded a new record temperature of 117 degrees (47 degrees Celsius) on Monday. According to a news release, the previous record was 112.2 degrees (44.6 degrees Celsius) recorded in August 1999 and June 2007. The observatory has been collecting data since 1790.

Red Alerts remain in place across southern Italy, similar to the Extreme Heat Warnings the U.S. is experiencing this summer.