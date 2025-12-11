See it: 126th annual Army vs Navy football games kicks off in Philadelphia on Saturday

One of the biggest football games of the year kicks off this Saturday for college sports.

The 126th annual Army vs Navy Football game kicks off on Saturday at 3 PM in Baltimore, Maryland.

The iconic football game is the only match-up held for the weekend across college football, as both Army and Navy plan to pay tribute to all soldiers who defend our country by wearing special alternate uniforms for the contest.

Luckily for fans attending the game, there will be minimal weather impact, as the FOX Weather Forecast Center is predicting a low risk of weather impacting (ROWI) the game.

This graphic shows the forecast for the Army vs Navy Football game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday.

The Fox Forecast Center predicts a pleasant 43-degree temperature at the start of kickoff, making for perfect football weather. Temperatures are expected to drop to 40 degrees by 6 PM, so be sure to dress warmly for the second half of the game.

The rivalry has a rich history dating back to 1890, when the first game was played between the two teams. Navy had already been playing football since 1879, but it was the first time they defeated the newly established Army team by a score of 24-0.

It’s no secret that this match-up is full of pride and history, mixed with some bad blood.

The Midshipmen got the better of the Black Knights last year, winning by a score of 31-13.

The American Football Conference (AAC) has been packed with great competition this year, with Navy landing in third place in the conference standings, while Army sits at seventh.

Navy has a rare advantage: a much more polished passing game than Army. Being able to establish a good rhythm of playcalling to keep the defense second-guessing and on their toes.

Senior Quarterback (QB) Blake Horvath has led the charge in his second year as the team starter. So far this season, Horvath has surpassed his season high in passing yards, throwing for 1,390 yards, 1,040 rushing yards, 23 total touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Horvath is an outstanding dual-threat QB who forces defenses to play true 11-on-11 football, where he can hurt you with his legs at any moment.

Opposing Junior QB for Army, Cale Hellums, is making a significant impact on the run game for the Black Knights, as the first-year starter has run for 1,078 yards, thrown for 504 yards, and totaled 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

As a run-first offense, Army will need an excellent gameplan if they want this matchup to remain closer than the year prior. Establishing a successful run game along with the option offense can make for an exciting and close match.

Notable historic matchup

On December 9, 2017, both schools faced off in an iconic winter grudge match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The game took place in a winter wonderland as the Philadelphia area received over four inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

This was an old-school matchup, as both teams’ offenses combined for just 22 passing yards.

Navy QB Malcom Perry ran the ball 30 times, rushing for 250 yards and a touchdown. At the same time, Army QB Ahmad Bradshaw carried the ball 21 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. Both teams combined for a whopping 515 rushing yards for the game.

Luckily for people attending the game this Saturday, you won’t have to worry about the snow as there will be little weather to affect the game.

The FOX Forecast Center predicts a 19% chance of precipitation by 6 PM, so be sure to dress warmly and bring an umbrella in case the wet weather makes a surprise appearance.