Search underway for West Virginia miner trapped in flooded mine

Gov. Morrisey said state rescue teams are working with the mine's operator, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., and are using divers to search for a way into the flooded section.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. – Rescue operations are underway in central West Virginia after a miner was trapped Saturday afternoon, when officials said the crew struck a pocket of water that caused the mine to flood.

Three other miners were rescued Saturday, according to Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole.

The Commissioner said the crew hit an "unknown pocket of water" that quickly flooded the section of the Rolling Thunder Mine where the miners were working.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in Sunday morning statement that an old mine wall was compromised. 

Gov. Morrisey said state rescue teams are working with the mine's operator, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., and are using divers to search for a way into the flooded section.

"Crews continue to focus on lowering water levels and improving air quality to make deeper exploration possible," said Morrisey. Morrisey said rescue crews have also drilled boreholes to try and lower the water level.

Some of the agencies responding to the incident include the state's Emergency Management Division and the National Cave Rescue Commission.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.

