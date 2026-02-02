San Francisco Bay Area rattled by cluster of earthquakes ongoing outside San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. – A cluster of earthquakes is rattling the San Francisco Bay Area centered within the city of San Ramon, California, including a magnitude 4.2 quake — the strongest thus far.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has recorded at least eight earthquakes of at least magnitude 2.5 or greater since just before 6:30 a.m. local time.

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles San Ramon, California.

Some of the earthquakes have been felt in San Francisco itself.

There's no word on any damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.