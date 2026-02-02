San Francisco Bay Area rattled by cluster of earthquakes ongoing outside San Ramon
A cluster of earthquakes is rattling the San Francisco Bay Area centered within the city of San Ramon, including a magnitude 4.2 quake — the strongest thus far.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has recorded at least eight earthquakes of at least magnitude 2.5 or greater since just before 6:30 a.m. local time.
Some of the earthquakes have been felt in San Francisco itself.
There's no word on any damage.
Check back for updates on this developing story.