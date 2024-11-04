Injured Oregon mushroom hunter rescued after overnight wet ordeal in cold wilderness

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A 43-year-old Oregon woman was rescued last week after spending a cold, wet night lost in the wilderness while mushroom hunting.

Mandy Greer, of Sutherlin, had become separated from her partner near Loon Lake outside Reedsport last Tuesday afternoon. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, she and her significant other had only planned to be out for a few hours and hadn’t returned to their shared vehicle as planned to leave.

Search and rescue teams, including drones and aircraft, scoured the forest for hours.

Greer was eventually located by a deputy who heard her response to a siren on Wednesday. When rescuers located Greer, it was determined she had suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was cold and wet.

She was treated for minor injuries and given food and hot tea before being helped back onto the roadway, where she was transferred to the care of paramedics.