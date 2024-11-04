Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Injured Oregon mushroom hunter rescued after overnight wet ordeal in cold wilderness

Mandy Greer, of Sutherlin, had become separated from her partner near Loon Lake last Tuesday afternoon. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, she and her significant other had only planned to be out for a few hours.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A Massachusetts man hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire died after becoming severely hypothermic during severe winter weather conditions. 00:16

FILE – Rescuers pull hypothermic hiker from New Hampshire mountain

A Massachusetts man hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire died after becoming severely hypothermic during severe winter weather conditions.

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A 43-year-old Oregon woman was rescued last week after spending a cold, wet night lost in the wilderness while mushroom hunting

Mandy Greer, of Sutherlin, had become separated from her partner near Loon Lake outside Reedsport last Tuesday afternoon. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, she and her significant other had only planned to be out for a few hours and hadn’t returned to their shared vehicle as planned to leave.

A 43-year-old Oregon woman was rescued last week after spending a cold, wet night lost in the wilderness while mushroom hunting. 

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue teams, including drones and aircraft, scoured the forest for hours. 

Search teams scoured the forest for hours.

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Greer was eventually located by a deputy who heard her response to a siren on Wednesday. When rescuers located Greer, it was determined she had suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was cold and wet.

A deputy found Greer on Wednesday responding to a siren.

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

She was treated for minor injuries and given food and hot tea before being helped back onto the roadway, where she was transferred to the care of paramedics.

Tags
Loading...