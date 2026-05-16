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Powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattles Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), shakes were reported as far west as Puerto Rico and as far south as Martinique.

By Kevin Fitzgerald
Source FOX Weather
The Leeward Islands in the Caribbean were shaken by a powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Saturday morning. The epicenter was measured about 43.5 miles (70.1 kilometers) from the village of Codrington on the island of Barbuda at around 10:50 a.m. local time.There is no threat of a tsunami at this time. 01:27

Powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattles Caribbean islands

The Leeward Islands in the Caribbean were shaken by a powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Saturday morning. The epicenter was measured about 43.5 miles (70.1 kilometers) from the village of Codrington on the island of Barbuda at around 10:50 a.m. local time.There is no threat of a tsunami at this time.

The Leeward Islands in the Caribbean were shaken by a powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Saturday morning.

The epicenter was measured about 43.5 miles (70.1 kilometers) from the village of Codrington on the island of Barbuda at around 10:50 a.m. local time.

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Caribbean islands

(FOX Weather)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), shakes were reported as far west as Puerto Rico and as far south as Martinique. 

There is no threat of a tsunami at this time.

Since 2016, there have now been four magnitude 6.0 or higher earthquakes to rattle the Lesser Antilles, and 30 since 1900.

The record is a magnitude 7.5 quake in October 1974.

West Indies, Antigua and Barbuda: aerial view of the marina of Antigua, south of the island. On the right, Falmouth Harbor.

(Photo by: Hedelin F/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the group of islands lies on a fault line where the North and South American plates subduct beneath the Caribbean plate, which has led to the creation of many of the islands themselves.

Subduction is a process in which a tectonic plate slides beneath another and sinks into the Earth's mantle.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX Weather for all the latest.

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