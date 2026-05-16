Powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake rattles Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda

The Leeward Islands in the Caribbean were shaken by a powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Saturday morning.

The epicenter was measured about 43.5 miles (70.1 kilometers) from the village of Codrington on the island of Barbuda at around 10:50 a.m. local time.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), shakes were reported as far west as Puerto Rico and as far south as Martinique.

There is no threat of a tsunami at this time.

Since 2016, there have now been four magnitude 6.0 or higher earthquakes to rattle the Lesser Antilles, and 30 since 1900.

The record is a magnitude 7.5 quake in October 1974.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the group of islands lies on a fault line where the North and South American plates subduct beneath the Caribbean plate, which has led to the creation of many of the islands themselves.

Subduction is a process in which a tectonic plate slides beneath another and sinks into the Earth's mantle.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX Weather for all the latest.