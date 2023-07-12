4 injured after Allegiant flight experiences severe turbulence over Florida, airline says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At least four people were injured Wednesday afternoon after an Allegiant flight en route to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport encountered severe turbulence over north-central Florida.

Allegiant Air said flight 227 from Asheville, North Carolina, to St. Petersburg, Florida, experienced severe turbulence before landing.

The encounter did not prevent the plane from making it to its scheduled destination, and it was able to taxi to the gate under its own power.

HERE’S WHAT CAUSES TURBULENCE AND WHY YOU SHOULDN’T BE AFRAID OF IT

"Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation," an Allegiant Air spokesperson stated.

One of the 179 passengers who was aboard the flight told FOX13 that the situation resembled something out of the Matrix.

"The flight attendant floated up to the ceiling, then slammed to the ground," the passenger said.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, and there were no initial reports of damage to the aircraft.

LIGHTNING STRIKES ON AIRPLANES CAN BE SCARY - JUST ASK MILEY CYRUS

According to the National Weather Service office that services the Tampa region, they did not receive any other reports of pilots experiencing significant turbulence over Central Florida.

A NWS meteorologist said there were plenty of thunderstorms on radar at the time of the incident, but the convection was not severe and likely wouldn’t have impacted air traffic flying over 25,000 feet.

Allegiant said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident and providing future updates.