Fatalities confirmed after plane crashes at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina

STATESVILLE, N.C. - A plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in Iredell County, North Carolina at approximately 10:15am today.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX Weather that there were fatalities, and that the Mobile Command Unit has been deployed to the scene to support the investigators.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the area was experiencing some poor weather with a drizzle that turned into heavy rain. Initial reports show visibility was at 5 miles, but quickly changed to 2.5 miles. Estimates show that this could have been even less.

The FAA has confirmed to FOX Weather, that the plane was a Cessna C550 that crashed while landing at the regional airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation and provide any updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Weather for more information as it becomes available.