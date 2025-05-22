Multiple dead after small plane crashes in San Diego military community amid foggy weather

SAN DIEGO – Multiple people are dead after a small plane crashed in a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. PT in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood just off the 15 Freeway near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

"All the fatalities look to be from the plane," said San Diego Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy, as his department works with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine how many people were on board at the time.

Authorities are working to determine whether the Cessna 550 struck a pole before crashing into a home. No one in the community was severely injured or taken to the hospital. Two people received immediate medical attention on-site. More than 10 surrounding houses also sustained damage.

The Murphy Canyon neighborhood is one of the largest military housing units in the world, according to Captain Bob Heely, the commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department urged the public to avoid the area. Residents on neighboring streets have been evacuated as a precaution. A temporary evacuation site has been established at a nearby elementary school. According to police, nearly 100 people were evacuated.

"I can’t quite put words to describe what this scene looks like," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. "But with the jet fuel going down the street and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, visibility in the area dropped to about a half-mile due to low clouds and fog.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.