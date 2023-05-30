Florida baby dies in hot car while parents attended church, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A baby girl has died after being left inside a vehicle for hours while her parents attended a church service in Palm Bay, Florida, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department said its officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock Street at 1 p.m. Sunday after an 11-month-old infant was found unresponsive in a vehicle, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando.

MINUTES MATTER: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU SEE A CHILD LOCKED IN A HOT CAR

The baby had been left in the vehicle for approximately three hours, police said. The girl was taken to the Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing. At this time, the parents have not been arrested.