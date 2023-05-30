Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Florida baby dies in hot car while parents attended church, police say

The baby had been left in the vehicle for approximately three hours, according to police police said.

By FOX 35 News Staff Source FOX 35 Orlando
Harris County, Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez talks about ways hot car deaths can be prevented.  03:02

Best practices to prevent child hot car deaths

Harris County, Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez talks about ways hot car deaths can be prevented. 

PALM BAY, Fla. - A baby girl has died after being left inside a vehicle for hours while her parents attended a church service in Palm Bay, Florida, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department said its officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock Street at 1 p.m. Sunday after an 11-month-old infant was found unresponsive in a vehicle, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando.

MINUTES MATTER: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU SEE A CHILD LOCKED IN A HOT CAR

The sweltering temperatures of summer act as a reminder to never leave a child inside a vehicle with the engine off for any amount of time.  03:24

Preventing hot car related deaths with children

The sweltering temperatures of summer act as a reminder to never leave a child inside a vehicle with the engine off for any amount of time. 

The baby had been left in the vehicle for approximately three hours, police said. The girl was taken to the Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement. 

An investigation is ongoing. At this time, the parents have not been arrested.

Tags
Loading.