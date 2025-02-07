Snow squall leads to ‘very serious’ major pileup on Ontario highway

ORILLIA, Ontario – A snow squall triggered a multi-vehicle pileup along an eastern Canadian highway Friday, reportedly causing injuries and prompting a significant emergency response.

Ontario Provincial Police reported the collision just before 9:30 a.m. in Orillia. Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and give emergency vehicles space.

"We are on scene of a very serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Orillia that has shut down all lanes from Coldwater Road to Line 15," Acting Sgt. Jake Daynes said on social media.

Up to 50 vehicles, including semis, may be involved with injuries, according to local reports.

A Snow Squall Warning is in effect for the area, with Environment And Climate Change Canada warning of up to an additional 4 inches of snow and hazardous travel conditions due to reduced visibility from lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

"The worst conditions are likely to be confined to areas closest to Georgian Bay with lesser impacts farther inland," the weather agency said. "Conditions are forecast to improve this afternoon.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within feet are common.

A warming center in Orillia has been opened to provide shelter for those affected by the collision.

Police will post an update on the situation on social media at 2 p.m. FOX Weather is continuing to follow this developing story. Check back for updates.