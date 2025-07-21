1 dead, rescue teams searching for 2 others missing after group swept over Oregon waterfall

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – First responders from multiple agencies have resumed their search for two people who are still missing after their group went over Dillon Falls in Deschutes National Forest near Bend, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene and three others were rescued, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the names of the victims and survivors are not being released at this time.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Officials said swift-water teams and drones were deployed over the weekend.

Conditions will be warm and humid for rescue teams Monday, with the high temperature reaching into the mid-70s. Rain is not expected over the next three days.

According to the Central Oregon tourism website, Dillon Falls features a 15-foot drop and churning rapids.

The Deschutes National Forest encompasses nearly 1.6 million acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.