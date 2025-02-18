Eggs spilled on Oklahoma turnpike after crash as winter storm buries highways in snow

TULSA, Okla. – A wintry mess swept across the nation’s heartland Tuesday, producing snow, ice and dangerous travel conditions that led to dozens of crashes, including in Oklahoma, where some expensive cargo was photographed spilled across a highway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semi-truck carrying eggs was involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Will Rogers Turnpike near the Oklahoma-Missouri border.

According to troopers, only minor injuries were reported, but given the record-high cost of eggs, the loss of cargo was a notable result of the accident. Authorities did not say where the eggs were headed.

A recent consumer price index listed the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs at around $4.95, which has more than doubled during the last year and a half.

Energy associated with a developing nor’easter was responsible for the wintry weather experienced Tuesday across the Plains.

The Oklahoma City metro area was bracing for less than a tenth of an inch of ice, while areas to the northeast of the metro prepared for more significant impacts, with forecasts predicting more than half-foot of ice and snow.

Gusty winds and arctic air further complicated conditions, creating near-blizzard conditions in some locations.

"Stay off the roads if you can, we’re seeing crashes in OKC from slick roads," police in Oklahoma City posted on social media. "If you have to get out please drive slowly & keep your distance from other vehicles. Due to the number of incidents our officers are NOT responding to non-injury crashes. Stay safe OKC."

Wind chills were expected to dip well below zero throughout the workweek, making outdoor conditions dangerously cold.

Expected snowfall

(FOX Weather)



More than 20 million residents from central Kansas to the Tennessee Valley and the mid-Atlantic were under Winter Storm Warnings on Tuesday as an organizing system threatened to bring heavy snowfall and ice accumulation.

In North Carolina and southern Virginia, significant snowfall and icy conditions were expected by midweek, with some areas, including Norfolk, Virginia, bracing for more than 8 inches of snow and ice.

The storm system is expected to strengthen over the Gulf Stream but stay mostly south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, sparing major metropolitan areas in the Northeast from significant impacts.