Residents given all clear in Oklahoma after lack of wind traps ammonia plume from tanker truck

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Beginning last night, hundreds were evacuated in an Oklahoma city after an ammonia gas leak in a hotel parking lot.

Authorities say that a half-full tanker truck was in a Holiday Inn parking lot in the city of Weatherford on Wednesday night when it began to leak. The truck released a large plume of anhydrous ammonia gas, which is often used in fertilizers or as a refrigerant, into the air.

As of 10:30am on Thursday, the Weatherford Police Department said the air quality has reached safe levels, and they are releasing the shelter in place order. "Residents can return home at this time. Residents are encouraged to air out their residences by opening doors and windows."

The issue that the town of 12,000 initially faced was the lack of wind to push out the fumes, according to officials on scene.

According to a FOX Forecast Center analysis of data from nearby weather stations, winds have remained lower than 5mph since 11pm on Wednesday, with the hope that gusts may increase Thursday afternoon to 15mph to help clear the air.

As of Thursday morning, 36 people had been taken to the nearby hospital and at least 500–600 people were moved to a shelter, including residents of three senior living centers.

Others in the area were told to remain indoors with all doors and windows closed.

"Residents in this area are encouraged to turn off their AC/Heating systems to prevent the chemicals from entering their home," the Weatherford Police Department advised on their Facebook page.

Schools in the area remain closed. "First responders on scene have recommended that all students in SWOSU on-campus housing shelter in place due to the fumes," Southwestern Oklahoma State University said in an online statement. "Students in residence halls should remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed."

This is an ongoing story. Stick with FOX Weather for more details as they become available.