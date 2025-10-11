National Hurricane Center tracking new area to watch for tropical development in Atlantic

MIAMI – Though we're nearly halfway through October, hurricane season isn't done yet. The National Hurricane Center on Saturday tagged a new area to watch for tropical development.

A tropical wave located south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has been given a low chance for development over the next week.

The NHC said the tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms for now, and will be conducive for gradual development over the next several days.

It's moving west-northwest through the Atlantic at 15-20 mph, the NHC said.

Atlantic tropical overview.

If this tropical wave continues developing, it'll become the "L" named storm of the season, Lorenzo.

So far, the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season has produced 11 named storms.

Four of those storms became hurricanes, three of which reached major hurricane status of a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

It's too early to tell what the fate of the new area to watch will be just yet, but for now, it looks like the odds of U.S. impacts are low.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.