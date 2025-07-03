String of incidents lead to multiple deaths at national park ahead of busy holiday weekend

BAR HARBOR, Maine – Officials are warning visitors to take extra precautions this Fourth of July holiday in light of recent accidents in national parks.

The Acadia National Park rangers have responded to a string of incidents that have led to deaths in just over a week in Maine.

"Any fatality in the park is devastating, but having three major incidents in the park this close together is hard to fathom," said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. "I’m proud of our park rangers who responded to these terrible incidents and worked tirelessly to support the victims and their families as the incidents unfolded."

The National Park Service has had its hands full in various emergency incidents beginning on June 23, when rangers responded to reports of a 20-year-old man who fell 20 feet at the South Wall of Champlain Mountain climbing area.

Officials said a group of other climbers carried the injured hiker down to an awaiting ambulance.

The devastation continued as park rangers were called to another incident two days later for a man who collapsed and hit his head near the summit of Cedar Swamp Mountain, according to park officials.

BISON DIES AFTER WANDERING INTO SCALDING WATERS OF YELLOWSTONE HOT SPRING

Upon arrival, the patient was not breathing and had no pulse, eventually passing away from injuries.

On Monday, the NPS stated that park rangers assisted Marine Patrol Officers in a fatal accident involving a sailboat.

According to the Department of Marine Resources, Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who was sailing with two others when their sailboat ran aground early Monday morning.

The two survivors were taken to a local hospital and were later released.

"Accidents happen, but planning ahead for your visit to Acadia can not only help reduce your risk of injury and help you maximize your time in the park during peak season," read a warning from the NPS.