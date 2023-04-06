Search
More than 1 million without power in Quebec amid Canadian ice storm

Freezing rain in several regions has caused numerous power outages, mainly in the greater Montreal area, the Outaouais, the Montérégie and the Laurentians, according to Hydro-Québec.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
MONTREAL, Canada More than 1 million people are without electricity across Quebec amid an ice storm with blizzard and wind warnings. 

According to Hydro-Québec, freezing rain in several regions has caused numerous power outages, mainly in the greater Montreal area, the Outaouais, the Montérégie and the Laurentians. 

The outages are mainly caused by falling branches or trees that give way under the weight of the ice, which has coated the city in as much as 1-1.33 inch-thick accretions, according to Environment Canada. Even just a half-inch accretion can trigger widespread power outages.

Nicolas Martineau captured video in East Montreal on Wednesday, where trees were snapped and collapsed by the freezing rain.

HOW MUCH ICE IS NEEDED TO KNOCK OUT POWER, DAMAGE TREES?

The utility company said they are doing everything possible to restore electricity service as quickly as possible.

"Our goal is to restore power to the majority of customers affected since the beginning of the event by midnight Friday," the company said. "Unfortunately, it is already anticipated that some customers will still be without power over the Easter weekend."

WHAT IS FREEZING RAIN?

  • A person crosses the street as iced-over tree branches are seen after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023.
    Image 1 of 4

    A person crosses the street as iced-over tree branches are seen after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023. (ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Iced over tree branches and power lines are seen in Monkland Village after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023. (ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Tree branches fell through a windshield after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023. ( ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

  • A car passes around after tree branches and power lines fell in Monkland Village after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023.
    Image 4 of 4

    A car passes around after tree branches and power lines fell in Monkland Village after freezing rain hit parts of Quebec and Ontario in Montreal, Canada, on April 5, 2023. (ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

Hydro-Québec said they have over 1,100 workers on the job to help in the power restoration.

Blizzard conditions are expected over the Umiujaq area as easterly winds will gust as high as 56 mph with near zero visibility in blowing snow, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Conditions are expected to improve Thursday evening.

