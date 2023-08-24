Police search for missing after floodwaters wash multiple people away in Las Vegas canals

LAS VEGAS – At least two people have gone missing after a severe storm caused extensive rainfall and flooding Wednesday along the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple 911 calls reported people being washed away in a flood canal near Koval Lane and East Flamingo Road about 9 p.m.

According to storm reports from the National Weather Service, the Clark County Fire Department responded to a call about a man and woman washed away in the flood canal. First responders rescued the man from the water, but the woman is still missing, FOX5 Vegas reported.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that police attempted to rescue another person from floodwaters in a wash on the east side of the city near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue but were unsuccessful. The person was last reported as missing.

According to storm reports, firefighters were also involved in a water rescue at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road. Another water rescue was reported near Koval Lane and East Flamingo Road.

The NWS said a half inch of rainfall Wednesday caused the ceiling to collapse at a Las Vegas Strip casino. Multiple reports from patrons also indicated water was leaking into a casino from failed ceilings.

Wednesday's rain came after now-declassified Category 4 Hurricane Hilary, which dumped 3-6 inches of rain across various parts of Southern California and Nevada, with isolated amounts reaching up to 10 inches. Las Vegas officially received 0.55 inches of rain during the two days Hilary was in the vicinity.

Hillary was the top tropical cyclone to dump rain on the Silver State. NOAA records showed that the Bristlecone area, located west of Las Vegas, received at least 6 inches of rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over much of Mohave County, but also as far west as Clark and Lincoln counties on Thursday, the NWS in Las Vegas said. Any storms could produce isolated flash flooding, lightning and strong outflow winds.