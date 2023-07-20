Michigan residents stunned by largest hailstorm they've ever witnessed in town of Davison

DAVISON, Mich. – A severe thunderstorm that marched through a community east of Flint, Michigan, on Thursday produced some of the largest hailstones that locals ever recall seeing.

The storm moved through about 2:30 p.m. and, according to estimates, produced hail that was likely upwards of the size of tennis balls and even baseballs.

The ice chunks were large enough to damage homes, vehicles and any outdoor object that was not protected from the elements.

"I grew up in Grand Blanc, went to college in Ohio and travel the country as a millwright, and this was crazy," said Ted Forrest, a resident of Davison. "Our next-door neighbor had windows busted. Both neighbors across the street had their car windshields busted out completely. I knocked on their door to tell them. Both vehicles in my driveway suffered damage but are still drivable, thankfully."

Forest took video of the large hail and said the ice was larger than golf balls.

The scenes were similar across the town as the population of more than 5,000 residents turned to social media to show photos of the damage.

Brian Clegg said he has lived in the state for more than 50 years and has never seen the sized hail that fell.

He said his company truck took a beating, and its windshield was destroyed by the ice.

Asides from homeowners dealing with the aftermath, several witnesses said at least one car dealership in the town saw significant damage from the hail.

Despite the damage, initial reports indicate the hailstones were smaller than the all-time state records. According to a NOAA database, hail between the sizes of softball and grapefruits has been reported on several occasions. The most recent occurrence was on Aug. 2, 2015, when hail estimated to be 4.25-4.5 inches fell over the community of West Branch.

A storm survey has not been completed for the most recent hailstorm, but damage estimates can reach into the millions of dollars.

A storm that impacted communities south of Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2010 caused estimated damage of about $125 million and is one of the costliest hail events in state history.

Hail damage, similar to that from a tornado or straight-line winds, can be covered by insurance. According to American Family Insurance, many homeowners’ insurance policies cover the hail damage cost after the deductible is paid.