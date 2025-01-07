Hawaii beaches threatened by 35-foot waves as dangerous surf expected to slam islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Dangerous surf is anticipated to impact the Hawaiian Islands in the coming days, prompting residents and visitors to prepare for large waves potentially reaching 35 feet.

A High Surf Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, as well as the north-facing shores of Maui.

This graphic shows the surf alerts in Hawaii through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said "dangerously large" breaking waves of 20-30 feet are likely Tuesday, then 25-35 feet from Tuesday night onward along north-facing shores.

A look at the wave heights in Hawaii on Wednesday morning..

Impacts will be very high, the NWS said, as ocean water is expected to surge and sweep across beaches, coastal benches and lava flows, creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.

"Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches," the NWS warned. "Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling."