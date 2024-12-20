'Uncommon' earthquake felt on Maui; no impact on Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes

HANA, Hawaii - A small and "uncommon" earthquake shook the island of Maui just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Service. It was measured at a magnitude 3.7, centered on the isolated community of Hana on Maui's east coast, some 6 miles below the surface.

The USGS reports it was widely felt on Maui, the Big Island and Moloka'i but no injuries nor damage have been reported.

The quake has not had an impact on the Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes on the Big Island, according to a statement from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Mauna Loa is the Earth's largest volcano by volume and Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

According to the Observatory, earthquakes are uncommon on Maui and are caused by adjustments in the Earth's crust due to the weight of the Hawaiian islands.

The Observatory said it is monitoring the volcanoes for any changes.

There was no tsunami threat due to the earthquake.