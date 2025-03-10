2 presumed dead in Alaska after ATV plunges through ice on river

MAT-SU VALLEY, Alaska – Two people are presumed dead following an ATV crash through the ice on the Susitna River in Alaska, according to troopers.

With intensive search efforts over two days proving unsuccessful, Alaska State Troopers moved to a reactive search strategy Saturday, responding only to new leads and sightings.

The incident unfolded Thursday morning when a side-by-side ATV carrying five adults broke through the unstable ice on the river, troopers said. Three individuals managed to escape the frigid waters, but two others were swept under the ice by the strong current.

Troopers immediately launched a search and rescue operation. The search area spanned from the last known location of the ATV downstream to the mouth of the river. The Civil Air Patrol also joined the effort, deploying aircraft to aid in the aerial search.

The three survivors, who managed to reach a nearby work camp, were later transported by chartered helicopter. They declined medical assistance.

The missing individuals have been identified as Sean Kendall, 42, of Anchorage, and Skye Rench, 32, of Wasilla.