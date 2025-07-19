Flash Flood Emergency issued outside nation’s capital after heavy rainfall triggers water rescues

BETHESDA, Md. - Torrential rainfall on Saturday overwhelmed creeks and streams outside the nation’s capital, prompting the issuance of a rare Flash Flood Emergency and dozens of water rescues in parts of central Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a series of flood alerts and described the situation as a "particularly dangerous" event for communities including Bethesda, Takoma Park, Chevy Chase, Silver Spring and Wheaton.

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain fell rapidly over the region, with an additional 1 to 4 inches possible as storms continued to train over the same areas.

The intense rainfall rates overwhelmed drainage systems and sent water rushing towards low-lying areas.

"We had a heck of a storm roll through Montgomery County, particularly the down-county area just north of the District of Columbia," Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County, Maryland Fire and Rescue, stated.

Emergency management officials warned of "significant flash flooding along the Sligo Creek Watershed," where water levels rose quickly, and several water rescues were reported in Montgomery County.

In the initial hours of the event, authorities reported no injuries or missing people connected to the flooding, though they continued to urge residents and visitors to be cautious into the evening.

Photos shared by the Maryland-National Capital Park Police showed a recreational area completely submerged, with a playground and picnic tables surrounded by muddy water.

Rainfall rates as high as 1 to 3 inches per hour were detected by radar, creating dangerous conditions in just a matter of minutes.

A river gauge along a nearby creek recorded a dramatic 10-foot rise in water levels in just 30 minutes.

"For about a two-hour period between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., our communication center handled about 100 calls for service. As you know, in a 24-hour period, we handle about 400 calls for the day. So again, an extremely busy period of time," said Piringer.

Flooding was also reported in the District of Columbia, with standing water estimated to be at least two feet deep along Georgia Avenue on the northwest side of the city.

Flash flooding is one of the deadliest weather-related hazards in the United States each year.

According to NOAA data, an average of 127 people die from flooding annually, with nearly half of those fatalities involving vehicles swept away by moving water.

Experts warn that it takes only 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock an adult off their feet, while just 12 inches of water can disable a vehicle and carry it away.

Forecasters said that additional rainfall could worsen flooding along creeks and streams and urged residents who were out and about to simply to "Turn around, don’t drown."